South Africa: President Ramaphosa Reaffirms Strong SA-Brazil Partnership During State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Brazil during his State Visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Speaking in Brasília on Monday, following bilateral talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President said the discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries and advancing mutually beneficial programmes that support economic growth and development.

President Ramaphosa thanked the Brazilian government for the warm reception extended to the South African delegation and described the engagements as constructive and forward-looking.

The President also expressed condolences to the families affected by the recent floods and landslides in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais.

"We wish to pay our respects to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in the state of Minas Gerais and to convey to the families of those who lost their lives our deepest condolences," President Ramaphosa said.

The State Visit comes as South Africa marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of its democratic Constitution, a milestone that the President said offered an opportunity to reflect on the country's democratic progress and the sacrifices made during the struggle for freedom.

President Ramaphosa acknowledged Brazil's solidarity with South Africa during the apartheid era, saying the support of the Brazilian people contributed meaningfully to the achievements of South Africa's democracy.

The President noted that the visit takes place amid renewed conflict in the Middle East and reiterated South Africa's call for a peaceful resolution of disputes, in line with the United Nations Charter.

"We condemn the loss of civilian life and the destruction of vital infrastructure. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities," he said.

The President emphasised that South Africa and Brazil share common priorities, including promoting equality, economic growth and the eradication of poverty.

"These shared values provide a strong basis for building practical, mutually beneficial programmes that advance our respective national development priorities. I am joined by several Ministers and officials. Working with their Brazilian counterparts, this delegation is well positioned to expand cooperation across key areas of mutual interest," the President said.

Strengthening trade links

The President said South Africa's interactions with the Brazilian government and the Business Forum are important steps in strengthening and expanding the strategic partnership.

He said the upcoming eighth session of the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission, expected later this year, would further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The President further emphasised that South Africa remains committed to strengthening cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing and value-added exports.

He also highlighted the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries, including improving reciprocal market access through the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market).

"Enhancing reciprocal market access, including through the MERCOSUR-SACU Preferential Trade Agreement, will be vital. Our business delegation stands ready to pursue new commercial opportunities," he said.

During the engagements, progress was recorded in several areas of cooperation, including the conclusion of a Memorandum of Intent on Agriculture and a Memorandum of Understanding on Basic Education.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa serves as a strategic entry point for Brazil into the African continent, while Brazil provides a gateway for South Africa into Latin America and the Caribbean.

"This visit strengthens these linkages and supports broader regional engagement," the President said.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to advancing its strategic partnership with Brazil and expressed appreciation to President Lula for his hospitality.

The President also extended an invitation for President Lula to undertake a State Visit to South Africa in the near future. - SAnews.gov.za