South Africa: President Ramaphosa Extends Period of Madlanga Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the period for the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System to complete its work and submit its final report.

The commission was established to investigate allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 relating to criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

"Accordingly, the commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry, on 31 August 2026," The Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency said the extension was granted following a request by the commission, citing the number of witnesses who still need to appear before the inquiry.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Ramaphosa established the commission on 21 July 2025, in terms of section 84(2)(f) of the Constitution.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was appointed as chairperson of the commission, with Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC serving as commissioners.

The commission submitted its first interim report on 17 December 2025 and resumed its hearings in January this year.

In that report, the commission referred several matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent prosecutorial decisions and also made recommendations regarding the employment status and possible suspension of certain individuals.

The inquiry continues to examine allegations affecting the integrity of the criminal justice system and is expected to make further findings and recommendations in its upcoming reports. - SAnews.gov.za