Kenya: Ruto Challenges KHRC to Draft Law Protecting Protesters' Rights

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to draft legislation safeguarding the rights of protesters, assuring support from the joint parliamentary group of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking Tuesday at a joint parliamentary group meeting of the two parties at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, the president emphasized that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right that must be protected through clear legal frameworks and effective implementation.

"Many lives have been lost in past protests," Ruto said.

"While life cannot be compensated, we can provide support to victims' families. We have already identified victims from as far back as the 2017 demonstrations, allocated resources including Sh2 billion for compensation, and established a court-mandated panel to expedite the process. We aim to conclude this by June."

The president highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure police accountability, noting that 35 officers have been convicted in related cases while 30 others are facing disciplinary proceedings.

He also commended the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for advancing investigations into protest-related misconduct.

Looking ahead, Ruto called on the KHRC to develop a protest rights bill for consideration by Parliament, stressing that the initiative should originate from civil society rather than the executive branch.

"The protection of the right to demonstrate should not come from the executive," he said, emphasizing that such legislation must reflect the constitutional rights of citizens.

On the broader rule-of-law agenda, Ruto highlighted judicial reforms undertaken by his administration, including the swearing-in of 11 new judges, the provision of vehicles to enhance judicial mobility, and the expansion of electronic filing systems across the country.

"These initiatives are not simply to fulfill the 10-point agenda; they reflect our commitment to strengthening institutions and the rule of law," he said.

The president also urged Parliament to fast-track pending legislation linked to the UDA-ODM 10-point agenda, citing procedural delays that have slowed implementation.

Ruto further announced the extension of the oversight committee's mandate by 60 days and proposed the establishment of a broad-based parliamentary mediation committee, a move that received approval during the meeting.