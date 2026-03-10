Namibia: Hengari's Case Postponed Again As Prosecutor General Decision Still Pending

The state has again postponed the case involving former agriculture minister Mac Hengari and his 30-year-old co-accused to 14h00 on Tuesday.

Hengari and the second accused, who is the brother of the woman who reportedly filed a rape complaint against the former minister, were expected to hear on Tuesday at 08h30 whether the matter would proceed to prosecution in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

However, the state informed the accused that the decision has not yet been signed by the prosecutor general.

Last week, magistrate Immanuel Udjombala granted the state a final postponement to Tuesday to decide how to proceed with the case.

At the time, the state attributed the delay partly to the death of Ondangwa control prosecutor Justine Shiweda.

Hengari was arrested together with his co-accused last April after allegedly attempting to bribe the complainant.

Hengari has since denied any wrongdoing.

The former minister and his co-accused are each facing three charges, including defeating or obstructing the course of justice, corruptly giving gratification and incitement to commit an offence.

Magistrate Monica Andjaba last August granted the accused bail of N$15 000 each, provided they adhere to the bail conditions.