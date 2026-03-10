Namibia: Health Ministry Declares End of Mpox and Cchf Outbreaks in Namibia

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao has officially declared the end of the mpox outbreak in the Swakopmund district and the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) outbreak in the Omaheke region.

In a media release, the ministry says the recent disease outbreaks in the Erongo and Omaheke regions have been successfully contained.

"This notice serves as the formal declaration of the end of the mpox outbreak in the Swakopmund District and the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever outbreak in the Omaheke region," Luvindao says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The mpox outbreak was declared on 19 October 2025, following the first laboratory-confirmed case on 18 October 2025.

The ministry says Namibia recorded a total of three confirmed cases.

"All patients made a full recovery and were discharged from isolation on 12 November 2025. Fortunately, no mpox-related deaths were recorded," the statement says.

The final confirmed case was reported on 21 October 2025.

According to the ministry, the outbreak was declared over after 90 consecutive days had passed without any new infections.

"Based on this epidemiological evidence proving the interruption of transmission, the ministry declares the end of the mpox outbreak in Swakopmund district in the Erongo region," the statement says.

The CCHF outbreak in the Omaheke region was declared on 28 November 2025 after laboratory confirmation of a case on 21 November 2025.

CCHF is described as a viral haemorrhagic fever primarily transmitted via tick bites or contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons or livestock.

The ministry says the single confirmed patient died from the disease.

"Regrettably, the single confirmed patient succumbed to the disease. A dignified, safe burial was conducted by trained personnel adhering to safety protocols," the statement says.

Luvindao says transmission is considered interrupted when no new cases are recorded for a double incubation period of 28 days.

"Following the initial case, no additional infections were recorded, and all identified contacts completed their monitoring period successfully. Therefore, the ministry declares the end of the CCHF outbreak in the Omaheke region," the statement says.