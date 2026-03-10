Zimbabwe: Cricketer Kelis Ndhlovu Out of Hospital After Being Struck By Bouncer

Zimbabwean cricketer Kelis Ndhlovu is out of hospital and recovering well after being struck on the head by a bouncer during the second ODI against the White Ferns in Dunedin yesterday.

The left-hander, who was wearing a helmet, was looking well-set at the crease but ducked into a bouncer from White Ferns left-armer Bree Illing.

She collapsed on the ground and appeared to be still unconscious when she was transported from the University Oval.

After treatment at Dunedin Hospital, Ndhlovu was discharged on Sunday night.

Earlier, Zimbabwe interim coach Kate Ebrahim said they had received some "good news" regarding Ndhlovu's condition after the game about 3pm.

"We've received some good news and she's responding now, which is really lovely to hear," Ebrahim said.

"Yeah, so she's just recovering and we'll just see what the scans say and then we'll move on from there. Obviously, it was quite a frightening moment."

The second ODI is at the University Oval on Wednesday.