Zimbabwe: Eastern Cape - 5 Dead, 60 Injured in N6 Bus Crash Carrying Zimbabwean Passengers

South African police are investigating the cause of a collision between a bus and a car on the N6 road between KuGompo, formerly East London and Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape.

Five people were killed, and 60 others were injured in the crash, which happened on Sunday night.

The bus, which was carrying 60 Zimbabwean nationals, was travelling towards Stutterheim.

The car had five occupants. It was trapped underneath the bus, and the jaws of life were used to pull the deceased from it.

The provincial Transport Department's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, says motorists have been urged to obey the rules of the road.

"The main cause of the crash will be subjected to further investigation by various law enforcement agencies. The case of culpable homicide and reckless driving has been opened at Stutterheim police station. Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured passengers a speedy recovery. The MEC has urged motorists to obey the rules of the road."