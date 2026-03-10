Zimbabwe: Two Perish, Several Injured in Chegutu-Chinhoyi Highway Accident

Discover moreDiaspora News PortalOnline Newspaper SubscriptionZimbabwean film streamingTWO people died while seven others were injured in a road traffic accident that occurred along Chegutu-Chinhoyi highway on Saturday afternoon.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on March 7, 2026 at around 1212 hours at the 82 kilometre peg along Chinhoyi-Chegutu road," said Nyathi.

"Two people were killed while seven others were injured when a Nissan AD van was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Probox vehicle.

"The injured victims were admitted at Chegutu Hospital and Sally Mugabe Hospital, Harare."