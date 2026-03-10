Zimbabwe: Robbers Nabbed After Terrorising Beatrice

Two suspects linked to a series of armed robberies around Beatrice have been arrested.

Following their arrest, a total 20 cellphones, cash and an assortment of weapons used in commiting the crimes were recovered.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Conrad Moyo (22) and Milford Sidhakwa (24) in connection with a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Beatrice on March 5 and 6, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"On March 6, 2026, police in Beatrice received a report of armed robbery which occurred on March 5, 2026, at around 2200 hours at a bar in which a security guard and a bar lady were attacked before two cellphones, cash and alcoholic beverages were stolen. The police swiftly attended the scene and carried out a motorized patrol along Harare-Masvingo Road, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

"The arrest led to the recovery of 20 smart phones, US$780.00 and ZiG 110 cash, two torches, a bolt cutter, machete, necklace, electric shocker and a satchel."

Police say the suspects are linked to seven armed robbery cases, including a robbery which occurred at a motel in Beatrice on March 6, 2026, at around 0120 hours where US$371 cash, alcoholic beverages and two cellphones, among other valuables were stolen.

The gang is also suspected to be behind another case of robbery, which occurred on March 6, 2026, at around 0145 hours at a plot in Rocklands, Beatrice, where four cellphones and US$609 cash were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Shadreck Shava. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.