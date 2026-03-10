Africa: South Africa Could Run Short of Fuel If Middle East Conflict Goes On

A shipping source says Engen cut back on fuel supplies to Gqeberha and Durban because of the Middle East conflict disrupting shipping routes.

Big fuel price increases are expected in April 2026, with petrol going up by R2.78 and diesel by R5.03 per litre.

Three local fuel retailer owners from different franchises say they have not yet received official notices about limiting fuel sales. But they believe shortages are possible if the Middle East conflict gets worse.

Engen's owner, Vivo Energy, would not confirm this but said the company is closely watching the situation and making sure customers can still get fuel, MyBroadband reported.

The fighting has disrupted global oil markets and shipping routes. Around 120 ships, including oil tankers, are currently stuck near the Strait of Hormuz, while another 100 vessels are waiting outside the narrow waterway.

Normally, about 20% of the world's oil supply passes through the strait. Some ships are avoiding the route after reports of bombings and drone attacks.

South Africa relies heavily on refined fuel imports from the Middle East. In 2024, about 69% of the country's petrol and diesel imports came from Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

While Oman's exports are not badly affected, the other countries together supply about 40% of South Africa's refined fuel. India is the only big supplier outside the region, accounting for about 27% of imports.

Oil prices have already gone above $100 per barrel. Big fuel price increases are expected in April 2026.

According to the Central Energy Fund, petrol could go up by around R2.60 to R2.78 per litre, while diesel may rise by about R4.91 to R5.03 per litre.