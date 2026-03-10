Kenya: Duale Warns Facilities Against Denying Patients Treatment Over Sha System Downtime

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned health facilities against denying patients treatment due to technical system failures, saying such actions violate Kenyans' constitutional right to healthcare.

Duale directed all facilities contracted under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to continue offering services even when technical challenges occur.

"No hospital should turn away a patient. We have seen cases where health facilities use excuses such as the system being down or claims that they have not been paid," Duale said Tuesday.

"If any facility turns away patients without a valid reason, action will be taken against it."

The CS issued the warning while hosting a delegation from the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers led by National Chairperson Omboko Milemba at Afya House in Nairobi.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Public Officers Medical Cover, following the transition of 413,577 teachers to the SHA scheme.

To improve service delivery under the program, Duale announced the appointment of 425 senior officers within SHA, with 367 already deployed to counties to provide on-the-ground support and assist teachers facing challenges when seeking treatment.

He also revealed that a 24-hour focal person has been designated to handle urgent issues related to the Mwalimu Medical Cover, while 47 County Joint Committees have been established to oversee implementation of the teachers' medical scheme at the county level.

The committees, chaired by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) county directors and comprising SHA managers and union representatives, will meet quarterly to address operational challenges and enhance coordination.

To further support teachers accessing medical services, the ministry has activated a 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 720 601) and short code (147) for emergencies and administrative assistance.

Duale said SHA, TSC, and KUPPET will also launch a nationwide education campaign to help teachers understand their medical benefits, access the patient portal, and navigate the scheme.

He emphasized that workers' interests remain protected within the governance structure of SHA, noting that the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) is represented on the Authority's board.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Digital Health Agency CEO Eng. Anthony Lenayara, KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori, and TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei, alongside senior Ministry of Health officials.