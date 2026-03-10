Kenya: Nema Invites Public to Validate Draft E-Waste and Environmental Regulations

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will convene a national validation meeting next week to finalize two key sets of environmental regulations aimed at strengthening management of electronic waste and improving environmental impact oversight.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, NEMA invited stakeholders and members of the public to participate in the validation exercise scheduled for March 16, 2026, at 9am at The Co-operative University of Kenya.

The meeting will review the Draft Electrical and Electronic Waste Management Regulations, 2025, and the Draft Environmental (Strategic Assessment, Integrated Impact Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2025, revised following public and stakeholder feedback.

According to NEMA, the regulations are being developed under the framework of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA), the country's primary environmental law governing environmental protection and sustainable development.

"This notice therefore serves as an invitation to attend and participate in the validation exercise. Kindly confirm your attendance by writing to us on legalnema@gmail.com and info@nema.go.ke," NEMA said.

The E-Waste Management Regulations, 2025 seek to address the growing challenge of discarded electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, televisions, and household appliances.

The proposed rules aim to strengthen systems for collection, recycling, safe disposal, and producer responsibility for electronic waste.

Meanwhile, the Environmental (Strategic Assessment, Integrated Impact Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2025 are intended to enhance environmental oversight by streamlining procedures for strategic environmental assessments, environmental impact assessments, and compliance audits for development projects.

NEMA said the revised drafts already incorporate comments received during earlier stakeholder engagements and public participation forums.

Once adopted, the regulations will support Kenya's broader environmental protection efforts and align national policies with international best practices on sustainable waste management and environmental accountability.