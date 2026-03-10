Malawi: ACB Rolls Out Surveillance Vehicle to Target Corruption Hotspots

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its fight against graft by launching a surveillance vehicle that will patrol government offices identified as corruption hotspots, signaling a tougher and more visible crackdown on abuse of public office.

ACB Acting Director General Gabriel Chembezi said the deployment marks a bold step in strengthening the bureau's operations and tightening oversight where corruption is suspected to thrive.

He described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to restore integrity and protect the dignity of citizens who depend on public services.

Chembezi said the move builds on commitments he made during last year's International Anti-Corruption Day, which was commemorated under the theme "Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption."

At the time, he outlined key strategic priorities aimed at strengthening the bureau's ability to detect and investigate corruption, including the use of advanced technological and forensic tools.

The surveillance vehicle, which is equipped with sirens and an amber warning light, will be deployed at various public institutions to monitor activities and receive complaints directly from the public.

"My message to Malawians is to support this work by the ACB," Chembezi said.

"When you see this vehicle operating at public offices, do not hesitate to approach it and report acts of corruption to our officers conducting the surveillance."

He added that the mobile unit will also allow officers to record complaints on the spot and engage service providers on corruption-related concerns, making it easier for citizens to report wrongdoing without fear or delay.

Chembezi stressed that the initiative signals a shift in the bureau's approach.

"The era of business as usual in the work of the ACB has come to an end," he said, adding that the bureau is determined to adopt innovative and proactive methods to confront the evolving nature of corruption.

The launch comes at a time when Malawi continues to struggle with corruption perception challenges.

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Malawi ranked 109 out of 182 countries, with a score of 34 out of 100--a figure that has remained unchanged for the third consecutive year.

The CPI measures perceived levels of public sector corruption, with 0 representing highly corrupt and 100 representing very clean.

Malawi's score remains well below the global average of about 42, highlighting persistent concerns over transparency and accountability in public institutions.

The report notes that while the government has taken steps to strengthen anti-corruption efforts--including reinforcing the ACB and establishing an Economic and Financial Crimes Court--progress has been undermined by high-level corruption scandals and weak enforcement.

Against this backdrop, the ACB's new surveillance vehicle is expected to act as both a deterrent and a rapid response tool, bringing anti-corruption enforcement closer to the very offices where citizens often encounter bribery and abuse of power.