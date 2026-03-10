Tanzania Holds Talks With Dangote in Efforts to Address Challenges Facing the Cement Industry

Dar es Salaam — The Minister of Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, held discussions with a delegation from Dangote Cement in Tanzania, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Adeyemi Fajobi, to discuss various investment matters in cement production and the growth of industrial sector investments.

The meeting took place at the satellite offices of the Ministry of Finance in Dar es Salaam, where both parties explored ways to enhance cooperation and advance economic development projects.

The session was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, including the Secretary-General, Dk Natu El-maamry Mwamba, and the Minister's Secretary, Abeid Mzee, along with policy analysis experts.

Representatives from the company included its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Kironde, and the company's advisor, Dk Adelhelm Meru, while an economist from the Ministry's Policy Analysis Department, Mustapha Muhiddin, was also present to ensure that the discussions were conducted transparently and aligned with the Ministry's policies.