Tanzania: Women Judges Lead Charge Against GBV

Dodoma — Women judges in Tanzania have joined their counterparts worldwide in marking the International Day of Women Judges 2026, reaffirming their commitment to intensify the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and strengthen access to justice for all.

The commitment was made during the commemoration of the International Day of Women Judges 2026, organised by the Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA), which brought together members of the judiciary and other stakeholders to discuss the role of women judges in promoting justice and social change.

The event was held under the global theme "Women Judges on the Bench and Beyond: Protecting Access to Justice," while the Tanzanian context highlighted "From Courtroom to Community: Women Judges Championing Protection against GBV."

Opening the event, Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Juma Homera said the presence of women judges in the justice system provides hope and reassurance to victims seeking justice.

"Gender-based violence is not only a legal violation but also a social wound fuelled by silence, fear and harmful traditions such as female genital mutilation. When victims reach the courts, they often carry pain and shame, and the presence of women judges gives them comfort and confidence," he said.

Mr Homera also highlighted ongoing reforms in the judiciary, particularly the use of technology to improve efficiency in the delivery of justice.

He said the introduction of the electronic case management system, JoT-eCMS, has helped reduce delays in case hearings while improving transparency and the management of family and gender-based violence cases.

"These reforms increase efficiency by speeding up decisions, reducing the suffering of victims and restoring public confidence in the justice system," he said.

He added that the use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence in recording court proceedings and judgments as well as online hearings, has accelerated the disposal of cases while enhancing the protection of victims of gender-based violence.

According to him, such technologies enable victims to testify from safe locations without having to face perpetrators directly in court, thereby reducing trauma and preventing re-victimisation.

The minister also commended TAWJA for its role in contributing to the development and reform of laws aimed at protecting women and children against gender-based violence.

He said the association has also played a key role in advocating for fairness in matrimonial property rights and promoting gender-responsive legal reforms while encouraging girls to pursue careers in the legal profession.

However, he cautioned that as the justice sector expands digital services, stakeholders must also address the digital divide to ensure technology-based justice services reach rural communities.

"As you celebrate these achievements, you must also address digital inequality so that justice through technology benefits not only urban populations but also people in remote areas," he said.

He also stressed the importance of protecting sensitive judicial records through strong data security systems to prevent the leakage of confidential information involving victims.

"As a ministry, we will continue working closely with the judiciary to ensure that legal systems evolve alongside technological developments while safeguarding victims," he added.

Speaking during the event, TAWJA Chairperson Barke Sehel said the international day aims to promote inclusive participation of women in the judiciary while sending a strong message that women can also serve as guardians of justice.

She said the presence of women judges contributes to balanced legal perspectives, strengthens public confidence in the justice system and promotes a more inclusive and equitable society.

"The theme emphasises representation that builds a credible justice system, leadership that portrays women judges as mentors and defenders of equality, and greater access to justice for marginalised groups," she said.

Ms Sehel added that women judges and magistrates have increasingly stepped beyond courtrooms to engage communities and provide public education on legal rights.

"It was rare three decades ago to see judges closely interacting with citizens, but today women judges go out to communities to educate people about their rights, often during their own time and without compensation," she said.

Judiciary Chief Executive Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel said the theme of this year's commemoration is particularly relevant to Tanzania, where the justice sector continues to play a crucial role in addressing gender-based violence and protecting vulnerable groups.

He said empowering women judges strengthens the judiciary's ability to deliver gender-sensitive justice while enhancing public confidence in the legal system.

The event also featured presentations focusing on the role of women judges in driving community transformation through justice delivery, particularly by ensuring gender considerations are reflected in judicial decisions and legal processes.

Another presentation highlighted the role of courts in strengthening the enforcement of protection orders for victims of gender-based violence and emphasised the need for closer.