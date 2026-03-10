Rwanda: Nuclear Energy Not Too Risky for Developing Countries - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said nuclear energy is neither too complex nor too risky for developing countries, arguing that clear international standards and stronger technology cooperation can enable nations like Rwanda to safely adopt the technology.

Speaking at the World Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, Kagame called for greater collaboration in engineering capacity, skills development and industrial participation, while stressing the need for predictable global regulatory systems to support countries pursuing nuclear energy goals.

"Nuclear energy is not too complex or risky for developing countries. The standards developed by the IAEA provide a universal framework that can be applied by countries at every income level," he said.

During the summit, he also spoke about Rwanda's nuclear energy plans and why they are central to the country's development strategy towards becoming a high-income country by 2050.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The World Nuclear Energy Summit is an international gathering aimed at promoting a safe, secure and peaceful civilian nuclear industry.

The event brings together heads of state and government, representatives of international organisations, financial institutions, industry leaders and experts.

Kagame said Rwanda's goal of reaching high-income status by 2050 requires abundant and reliable electricity, which is why the country has decided to make nuclear power a key part of its energy strategy.

"It will diversify our energy mix while providing the stability required for industrial growth and long-term transformation," he said, adding that achieving such targets requires strong institutions, sound regulation and an educated workforce.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda is betting on nuclear energy for socioeconomic growth

"That is the foundation Rwanda is building. Today, we are grateful to the International Atomic Energy Agency for supporting the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board as well as our national regulator in this endeavour," he said.

He also stressed the importance of human capital, noting that hundreds of Rwandans have been trained in nuclear science and engineering through partnerships with leading global institutions. Rwanda has also introduced a new programme in nuclear science at the University of Rwanda.

"Recently, the IAEA conducted an integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Rwanda and confirmed progress across the key pillars for a nuclear energy program," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our country is prepared to proceed through the agency's milestone approach to the next stage. Nuclear technology is evolving in ways that benefit countries with small grids, allowing Africa to be among the early adopters. Small modular reactors (SMRs) in particular are especially suited to Africa's requirements," he added.

Kagame expressed confidence that Africa will emerge as one of the most important global markets for SMRs in the years ahead and called for stronger international cooperation to support the continent.

"Nuclear energy projects require tailored financing packages, which are still unfamiliar to development banks. Last year, the World Bank decided to end the ban on financing nuclear power projects. At COP28, governments called on international financing institutions to include nuclear energy in their portfolios. Now is the time to work together to make this shift a reality in Africa," he said.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's plan to set up 110 MW nuclear power plants

Nuclear energy is gaining renewed interest worldwide and currently accounts for nearly 10 percent of global electricity production. Many countries see it as an important complement to renewable energy.