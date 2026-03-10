South Africa: Joburg Residents Dispute Massive Electricity Bills As City Power Tackles Broken Billing System

10 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Seth Thorne and Kimberly Mutandiro

What started as a switch to solar to cut electricity costs ended with a R60,000 bill for one Johannesburg resident. Many others across the city say they are facing unexplained charges and disconnections while disputing their accounts.

Parkwood resident Elizabeth Edwards installed solar panels and switched to Egoli gas to reduce her reliance on the grid. But to her surprise, her electricity bill from City Power and the City of Johannesburg soared to more than R60,000.

This happened shortly after City Power replaced her electricity meter, saying it was faulty. Between June and July her bill went up by almost R21,000, even though her actual usage went down due to switching to solar and gas. The bill continued to rise in the coming months.

The electricity usage on her account was based on estimates, not actual readings. These estimates had since been reversed, and the account was adjusted to reflect actual meter readings, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told GroundUp. But Edwards says she has been left owing more than R20,000, which she continues to challenge.

Her case is not unique. Across Johannesburg, residents say they are battling high, unexplained or erroneous electricity bills. In some cases, electricity has been disconnected, even while their accounts remain under formal dispute.

In Randburg, another resident's electricity has been disconnected several times. In 2022, her meter was replaced by City Power, but it was never properly registered. In recent months,...

