South Africa: Why Social Cohesion Remains South Africa's Most Urgent Project

opinion

As South Africa reflects on 30 years of democracy, social cohesion remains an urgent need, hindered by division, economic disparity and mistrust. Meaningful dialogue and strategic action are vital for building unity.

As South Africans mark 30 years since the signing of our Constitution, we find ourselves at a crossroads and epoch-defining moment in the polity.

The Constitution was not only a legal breakthrough - it was a moral contract, a collective promise that our past would not define our future. Yet today, the cracks in the social fabric remind us that the project of nation-building and social cohesion remains painfully incomplete.

The recent discussions convened by the National Planning Commission (NPC) on social cohesion could not have come at a more crucial moment.

For too long, conversations about unity, identity and justice have been overshadowed by short-term political battles, massive unemployment and exclusions, corruption, crime and the immediacies of crisis management. But if South Africa is to make meaningful progress, we must return to the fundamentals - the unspoken truths at the heart of our divisions and the possibilities at the heart of our shared destiny.

Our diversity has always been both a source of richness and a site of tension. We come from different histories, languages, faiths, and socioeconomic realities. But instead of allowing diversity to enrich us, we have allowed inequality, trauma and mistrust to erode the basis of...