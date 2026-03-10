South Africa Recalls Nutricia Aptamil Baby Formula Over Possible Toxin Contamination

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) in South Africa has alerted consumers to the recall of certain Nutricia baby formula products after the manufacturer reported possible contamination with a toxin.

In a media statement issued last Friday, the commission says Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) products are being recalled.

"The NCC alerts consumers of the recall of Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) products, as notified by Nutricia southern Africa," the statement says.

According to the NCC, the recall affects 2 989 units of the products.

Nutricia southern Africa informed the commission that a raw material used during production may contain traces of cereulide, a toxin which can pose health risks at high exposure levels.

"Cereulide is a toxin that, at high levels of exposure, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps," the statement says.

The affected products were sold at Dis-Chem and Clicks and have been distributed nationally by United Pharmaceutical since August 2025.

According to the manufacturer, the products were also exported to Botswana and Namibia.

The affected batches include Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) with batch numbers 20260911 and 20261209, and Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) with batch number 20261209.

The NCC says it is monitoring the recall process.

"The NCC is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights," the statement says.

Consumers who purchased the affected products and require further information are encouraged to contact Nutricia southern Africa through its website or careline.