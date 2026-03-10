South Africa: 'Fiscal Discipline Non-Negotiable' - Maile Tables Gauteng Budget

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile has tabled a R179.2 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year aimed at improving frontline services, accelerating infrastructure delivery and maintaining fiscal discipline.

Maile presented the provincial government's budget in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Tuesday morning.

The MEC described the budget as demonstrative of government's determination to tackle Gauteng's most pressing challenges, despite a constrained fiscal environment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The reality of the situation is that while Gauteng remains the economic nerve-centre of the national economy, we do not have limitless resources.

"We too are constrained by the realities of the global and national economic environment. For this reason, we recognise that we cannot resource everything. We must be intentional in funding what works," he said.

Frontline services

Maile said the social wage, consisting of Health, Education and Social Development, accounts for some 83% of the total budget.

The provincial Health Department has been allocated a total of R70.3 billion in 2026/2027, increasing to R218.6 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

"[This] is to strengthen the public health system, expand access and improve the quality of care.

"The funding will support maternal and child health, the Ideal Clinic and Ideal Hospital programmes, improved emergency medical response times, the integration of mental health services at community level, digital health systems and electronic records, as well as stronger HIV and TB interventions," Maile said.

Education receives some R70.9 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year, increasing to R221.8 billion over the MTEF.

"[The allocation is] to improve learning outcomes from early childhood right through to matric, while also strengthening safe and inclusive schooling.

"This allocation supports the Early Childhood Development Strategy, learner performance programmes such as the Secondary School Improvement Programme, school safety initiatives, pro-poor interventions, including nutrition and scholar transport, Schools of Specialisation, and inclusive education through special schools," the MEC explained.

An allocation of R5.6 billion in 2026/2027 has been directed towards social development.

The allocation will increase to R17.2 billion over the MTEF to "strengthen partnerships and targeted social programmes".

"The funding will go towards skills development for vulnerable groups, the provincial homelessness strategy, food security interventions, Bana Pele, child and youth care centres, community prevention services, substance use disorder treatment, aftercare services, and upgrades to State-owned facilities," Maile said.

Infrastructure development

In line with the national stance on the importance of infrastructure development, Gauteng's budget includes a R36.4 billion allocation for the programme over the 2026 MTEF.

"Of this allocation, R26.2 billion is from conditional grants and R10.2 billion from the Provincial Equitable Share.

"The Departments of Health, Education, Human Settlements, Roads and Transport, and Education received an allocation of R34.4 billion, whilst the Departments of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Infrastructure Development and Economic Development Social Development, Agriculture and Environment received a total funding of R2.1 billion," Maile said.

Explaining how this would be carved up, Maile said that some R22.7 billion is aimed at "increasing the existing infrastructure capacity in response to increasing demand for services".

Another R13.8 billion is made available to "improve the condition of the existing infrastructure and activities undertaken to support the delivery of infrastructure".

"In the National Budget, it was reiterated that infrastructure investment is the base for long-term growth, improved service delivery and job creation, and that government is shifting spending toward growth-enhancing infrastructure.

"When we speak about infrastructure, we are not speaking about concrete for its own sake. We are talking about clinics and hospitals that work, safe communities with functioning police stations, learning spaces that do not fail young people, and post-school opportunities that are real.

"This is the practical meaning of hope, and this is what commitment looks like when it is written into the budget," Maile reflected.

Fiscal discipline and accountability

Maile outlined the province's measures to strengthen financial management, including the roll out of the Budget Monitoring Initiative from the beginning of the next financial year.

"[We] will roll out the Budget Monitoring Initiative in departments and entities, which will ensure that approved budgets are seamlessly uploaded and aligned across our platforms, creating a single source of truth.

"This integration enables automated, real-time validation of funds before any procurement commitment is made. These reforms have been rolled out through a careful, phased approach - starting with extensive stakeholder awareness, capacity building, and readiness assessments," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The move is complemented with the expansion of the Digital Requisition Forms (RLS01) and Requests for Quotation (RFQ) for departments and the TendaSwift tender management platform.

"This ensures that procurement activities remain aligned with approved budgets and embedded controls, while shortening processing times, standardising procedures, and generating reliable, paperless audit trails.

"Our efforts to automate and digitise the entire tender management process in the province are gaining momentum.

"Since the launch of the pilot phase of TendaSwift in December last year, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, the province has since advertised three tenders on the platform, a clear demonstration that we are committed to increase transparency, open competition and modernise the procurement process," he explained.

The MEC emphasised that as the province enters the new financial year, "maintaining fiscal discipline is non-negotiable".

"Fiscal discipline demands that the provincial and municipal governments maintain fiscal positions that are consistent with macroeconomic stability and sustained inclusive economic growth.

"We will continue to do everything possible to restore public finances, create fiscal space, improve the quality of spending and sustain investment in priorities and infrastructure to realise the Gauteng that we want to live and work in," Maile concluded.