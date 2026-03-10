Africa: Powering Africa's digital future - Why energy infrastructure is the foundation of the intelligent era

column

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, the theme "Data, Compute & Energy: the power equation of the AI era " captured a reality the digital economy can no longer ignore. Amid the global race to digitalize economies and strengthen economic competitiveness, a paradox is emerging. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services are often perceived as virtual, yet their greatest constraint is increasingly physical: energy. Electricity demand from data centers and AI workloads could more than double within a few years ¹ . In some economies, data centers already account for up to 7% of national electricity consumption, forcing governments to rethink how digital infrastructure can continue to scale.

For Africa, this debate is not theoretical. Digital public services, mobile finance or cloud platforms are expanding rapidly across the continent. Yet without resilient, efficient and scalable power systems, the continent's digital ambitions risk being constrained before they fully materialize.

Africa at a strategic crossroads

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Across Africa, digital transformation has moved from vision to execution. Several countries already illustrate both the scale of the opportunity and the pace of change. In Senegal, the government's New Deal Technologique Horizon 2034 ² places digital transformation at the heart of national development, prioritizing sovereign data infrastructure and the expansion of the digital economy. In East Africa, Ethiopia's Digital Ethiopia 2030 ³ strategy similarly emphasizes data centers and connectivity as foundations for public services and economic growth.

More broadly, governments across the continent are prioritizing digital infrastructure, cloud adoption, public digital services and financial modernization, driving unprecedented demand for computing power and accelerating investment in data centers. Africa also benefits from strong structural advantages — strategic geographic positioning, rapidly growing digital markets, ambitious policy frameworks and exceptional renewable energy potential, particularly in solar resources, positioning the region as a future connectivity and computing hub linking Europe and the Middle East.

However, this ambition faces a fundamental constraint: energy systems are not evolving at the same pace as digital demand, creating bottlenecks for digital ROI. In many African markets, grid instability, and dependence on diesel generators for backup continue to drive operational expenditures (OPEX) to unsustainable levels, with energy costs on average accounting for over 50% of a data center's total running costs. Furthermore, traditional 18-to-24-month power infrastructure deployment cycles severely delay Time-to-Market (TTM) for new digital services. Ultimately, energy infrastructure capable of reducing CAPEX through modularity and slashing OPEX through energy efficiency will determine the speed, and resilience of Africa's digital growth, as well as the long-term economic value it generates.

Energy infrastructure can no longer be an afterthought

The digital transformation debate often focuses on software, platforms and computing performance. The more fundamental question is whether existing energy systems can sustain the digital economy being built. In many cases, they cannot. Traditional energy models designed for predictable industrial consumption are ill-suited to the exponential demands of cloud computing and intelligent applications. Expanding digital capacity without modernizing its energy foundations risks creating structural bottlenecks that could slow innovation itself.

Data centres illustrate this shift. They are no longer support facilities but high-density energy hubs at the core of economic activity, where reliability and efficiency are strategic imperatives. Supporting them requires rethinking how power is generated, stored and managed. Energy storage must evolve from passive backup to dynamic load balancing and renewable integration, to reduce pressure on national grids while securing operational resilience. Infrastructure must become modular and scalable, enabling deployment at the speed of digital demand. Fragmented projects and isolated solutions must give way to integrated, lifecycle-driven systems.

The digital economy does not simply need more electricity: it needs smarter energy systems.

From smarter energy to sustainable growth

If smarter energy systems are the foundation of the digital economy, then digital transformation and energy transition can no longer be treated as separate agendas. As data centers exponentially scale to accommodate high-density workloads, their massive power consumption dictates that uncompromised safety and reliability are no longer optional, they become the ultimate industry mandate. The ability to convert every watt of electricity into computing value - efficiently, reliably and safely - will define the competitiveness and resilience of future economies. Achieving this requires system-level thinking and long-term collaboration among governments, utilities, enterprises and technology providers.

At Huawei Digital Power, we measure digital transformation in quantifiable returns by upgrading the paradigm of Africa's energy systems from heavy upfront CAPEX to a "pay-as-you-grow" mode. In Ethiopia, the deployment of the country's first Tier III modular data center at Jimma University is a prime example, radically cutting the deployment cycle by utilizing smart modular design, and allowing for seamless scaling without expensive physical expansion.

Beyond that, the adoption of aisle containment design avoids the mixture of cold air and hot air, reducing cooling energy consumption. Coupled with intelligent, real-time detection and proactive maintenance, this approach delivered a measurable 20% improvement in O&M efficiency and lowered the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) compared to regional averages. Across northern African markets, our smart data center solutions are actively proving that sustainability and performance can advance together, driving profitability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More importantly, by integrating solar power with advanced energy storage, we are decoupling digital infrastructure from national grids. This ensures uncompromised reliability and uptime for business operations, while alleviating the heavy strain on public power systems.

Energy is no longer a background utility. It is becoming a strategic asset that will shape competitiveness, but also inclusive and sustainable growth for decades to come. Africa's digital future will not be built through large, monolithic infrastructure projects alone, but through modular, energy-efficient and operationally resilient systems. Only then can we ensure that the escalating power demands of the digital age do not trigger an energy crisis, but instead powering Africa's digital era forward.

____________________________________________________________

¹ https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai/energy-demand-from-ai

² https://www.presidence.sn/fr/assets/new-deal/Doc_NDT.pdf

³ https://www.pmo.gov.et/media/other/Digital_Ethiopia_2030.pdf