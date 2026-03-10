Uganda: Female UPDF Troops Commended for Peacekeeping Role in Somalia On International Women's Day

Female troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been commended for their outstanding contribution to peace and security as they marked International Women's Day in Mogadishu.

The celebrations, held under the theme, "Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls," attracted female troops from the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), together with their counterparts from the Nigerian Police, Kenya National Forces, Sierra Leone, and the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU). Participants engaged in a series of activities to commemorate the day.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, commended the female troops for their courage, dedication, resilience, and professionalism in supporting peacekeeping efforts across Somalia and the wider African continent.

"Female combatants have contributed invaluable perspectives to peacekeeping, particularly on the frontlines of security operations, conflict resolution, reconciliation, and leadership, which has enhanced the effectiveness of our work," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Diene reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to promoting the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in peace processes, governance, and security institutions.

He emphasised that increasing women's participation in security institutions, strengthening gender approaches in operations, and creating a safe and inclusive working environment remain central to the mission.

The AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police Hillary Sao Kanu, said that the rights of women form the foundation of social progress and development. She called on stakeholders to strengthen laws, policies, and partnerships that enable women's full participation in peace operations across Somalia and Africa.

The Uganda Contingent Commander, Brig Gen Jackson Kayanja, commended President Museveni for championing gender equality and ensuring the inclusion of women in both government and the armed forces. Brig Gen Kayanja encouraged female soldiers to maintain discipline, professionalism, and focus on professional development.

"Women and girls should prioritise education, discipline, technology, and military courses, and actively participate in all aspects of service so that they can achieve their full potential," he said.

The representative of the UPDF Director of Women Affairs, Capt Agatha Asimwe, reaffirmed the directorate's commitment to promoting the rights and participation of women and girls in transformative and development initiatives within the mission area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Uganda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The celebrations were attended by the AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma; the Uganda Defence Attaché to Somalia, Brig Gen Francis Chemo; the Uganda Contingent Deputy Commander, Col Francis Aragamoi Obita; partners, members of the Somali community, and senior and junior officers