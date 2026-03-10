Uganda: Ssaabagabo Ntuusi Wins Mawogola County Muteesa Cup As Sub-County Tournaments Conclude

The Sub-County tournaments in Mawogola County have officially concluded, with Ssaabagabo Ntuusi Sub-County emerging as the champions of the football competition and lifting the prestigious Muteesa Cup.

The Buganda Kingdom Minister for Youth, Sports, and Talent Development, Ssalongo Robert Serwanga,, commended the organizers of the competitions for ensuring that all six sub-counties in Mawogola County participated in the tournament.

Serwanga noted that the strong turnout and enthusiasm shown during the sub-county competitions give hope that other tournaments--such as school competitions, clan tournaments, and county championships--will also be highly competitive with well-tested players.

He further revealed that starting this year, it will be mandatory for every county team to include players who have previously participated in the sub-county tournaments in order to strengthen talent development at all levels.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Kabaka gives everyone the opportunity to excel in what they do best. We have witnessed this here in Mawogola where young people have used the sub-county tournaments as a platform to showcase and nurture their talents," he said.

Serwanga also reminded the people of Mawogola that Buganda is currently in a period focused on improving standards. He urged everyone to remain committed to excellence in their respective roles rather than settling for mediocrity.

According to him, restoring Buganda to greater heights is the responsibility of every individual, which requires people to improve their personal livelihoods as well as contribute positively to the development of their communities.

Speaking on behalf of County Chief of Mawogola, John Kankaka, the Deputy County Cheif, Godfrey Lule Ssenkungu, thanked the Kabaka for establishing programs that strengthen unity among the people of Buganda, including the sub-county sports tournaments.

Ssenkungu emphasized that the competitions will serve as a foundation for strengthening unity among the people of Mawogola and encouraging them to remain steadfast in supporting the Buganda Kingdom. He also expressed appreciation to all organizers and participants, especially the youth, noting that they represent the future of Buganda.

In the football final, Ssaabagabo Ntuusi Sub-County defeated Musaale Lwebitakuli Sub-County 2-0 to claim the Muteesa Cup.

In the netball competition, Musaale Lwebitakuli Sub-County secured victory after beating Lugusuulu Sub-County 40-23.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lwebitakuli also won the Mweso (traditional board game) category after defeating Mijwala Sub-County.