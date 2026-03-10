Botswana: Govt Sets Aside P2.9m for Locust Control Campaign

Gaborone — Government has committed P2.9 million to a control campaign against African Migratory and Red Locusts currently threatening cereal crops and grazing lands in the Okavango and Chobe districts following its outbreak in January this year.

Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti told Parliament recently that while P2 million had been earmarked for essential control materials, an additional P900,000 was being used to remunerate personnel on the front lines of a campaign that had faced logistical hurdles due to persistent rainfall and swampy terrain.

Dr Dikoloti told Parliament that the control operation resumed on February 26 and continued as weather conditions permitted. He indicated that the locust was reported in Gumare within the Okavango District and Chobe, with the first control operation commenced on January 28.

"This is a highly destructive migratory pest that threatens cereal crops and pastures," he said.

To date, Dr Dikoloti noted that a total of 76.8 hectares had been controlled in the Gumare extension area and that the exercise had been slow due to continuous rainfall in the area.

He explained that the life cycle of locusts only hatched when environmental conditions became favourable, as was the case during the current season.

On the contrary, he said, the locust eggs could remain dormant underground for several years, especially during drought conditions.

"In addition, locusts may migrate from neighbouring countries as fly-ins. When such incidents occur, it may seem that the locusts have been left unattended," he added.

He also told Parliament that the campaign for control of the African Migratory and Red Locust had not been suspended or abruptly halted, but control operations were only temporarily halted due to persistent rainfall, which made it impractical to continue spraying because the chemicals would have been washed away by the rain.

Furthermore, he said the swampy conditions in the affected areas made it difficult for vehicles to access the sites, while the first control operation was undertaken from January 28 to February 6, and was not due to lack of financial resources, as the necessary budget was available to continue the campaign.

Consequently, he said, the control operations resumed on February 17, but were again interrupted by rainfall, which rendered the affected areas inaccessible.

Again, he said, a third control operation commenced on February 26 during which a drone demonstration was also conducted for the village community.

Currently, he said, the situation was under control and there were no indications of any significant risk and that control measures began when the locusts were still in the hopper stage, before they developed the ability to swarm.

He said continuous monitoring and assessment indicated low likelihood of swarm formation at this stage.

Dr Dikoloti also told Parliament that losses resulting from such outbreaks were generally treated as natural disasters and that no specific compensation was provided to affected farmers.

However, he said, where necessary, farmers who may experience severe losses can be assisted through existing government programmes designed to support those in need.

Ngami MP, Mr Philemon Aaron had asked the minister to apprise Parliament on the status of the African Migratory Locust elimination campaign in the Gumare and surrounding extension areas, specifically.

Mr Aaron also wanted to know whether it was true that the campaign had been abruptly halted or suspended and if the suspension is due to lack of financial resources or an exhausted budget for pest control.

He had also asked about the immediate risk assessment regarding the potential destruction of crops and grazing lands in the Ngami Constituency and if the locust swarms were left unchecked.

Furthermore, he sought clarity on the emergency measures to secure funding and resume the campaign before the current ploughing season was further compromised as well how government would assist farmers whose farms lost crops completely or to almost none.