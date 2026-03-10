Botswana: BNSC Hosts Successful Indoor Festival

Tlokweng — The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) provided a historic 'one stop sporting experience' by hosting six sporting codes under one roof at the state of the art Royal Aria Indoor Hall on Saturday.

Spectators marvelled as six sporting codes namely judo, karate, table tennis, netball, basketball and volleyball provided high octane action at the inaugural sporting festival that aimed to enhance the sport ecosystem focusing on talent development and creating opportunities for athletes. BNSC chief executive officers Olebile Sikwane said the event was a big milestone in the history of Botswana's sport development.

"For the first time six sporting codes come together under one roof to showcase their talent, passion and dedication to sport. This is more than just a competition but a testament of our commitment to promoting sport development in Botswana with real intention and intensity and also with zeal and unapologetic disposition to commercialise sport," he said.

Sikwane said the beginning of indoor sport festival was a solution to decades of long challenges which had bedeviled indoor sporting codes and urged both athletes and administrators to practice their trade unhindered.

"We are here to mobilise sponsors and foster collaborations because when we work together we can reach greater heights. Through such an initiative we expect you to excel even on the international stage," he added.

Sikwane urged administrators to create a conducive environment for athletes to thrive and also create a succession plan for new leaders. He made an assurance to support athletes until they realised their dreams and aspirations.

"As we celebrate your achievements we also acknowledge the tireless efforts of officials. We shall continue to see how best we can develop you holistically because we envision a future where Botswana indoor sport will be the best in the world with top athletes and administrators," he said.

For his part Acting Director of sport in the Ministry of Sport and Art Moeti Godisamang said government regarded sport as a key vehicle towards attaining sustainable development. He said sport assisted government in diversifying the economy, and also a driving force in achieving the vision 2036 pillar of social and human development.

He urged athletes to embrace values that were entrenched in the sporting business to avoid among others social ills. He also made an assurance that government was fully supportive of those who showed commitment to developing infrastructure such as the Jamali family indoor hall project. He said such strategic public private partnerships would improve the overall rankings on the international scene.