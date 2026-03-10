Botswana: Majweng Exit FA Cup

Molepolole — A last minute goal by Monty Ratshipa of Lokgwabe United has eliminated Majweng Sporting Club in the last 48 stage of the Orange FA Cup season 7 on Saturday.

Despite playing at home in front of its supporters at Motswasele Junior Secondary School in Molepolole, Majweng found it tough to control the match especially since the visiting team was equally determined to grab a win.

In a post-match interview, Majweng coach, Zachariah Muzadzi congratulated the visiting team for staying focused throughout the match and using the last minute scoring opportunity to secure a win.

He said Lokgwabe United was a tough opponent with a never-give-up spirit and that their win had come about as a result of their combined and resolute efforts.

Coach Muzadzi said he would not fault his players nor the technical team for the loss, as they had given the game their all. He said the team would now focus on surviving relegation as it was among the bottom three placed teams in the First Division - South log.

Meanwhile, Coach Tumelo Moumakoa of Lokgwabe United praised his players for staying focused despite starting the game on a low note, panicking and committing unnecessary errors.

However, Moumakoa said the half-time recess was a valuable opportunity as his team managed to regroup and come up with a working strategy, resulting in the last minute goal. He said his team was ready for the next round of the cup.

The team was equally saved by its goal keeper, Oarabile Rampagane as his command of the goal post thwarted all scoring attempts by Majweng Sporting Club. His heroic saves earned him the man of the match award, walking away with P1 000 cash.

In other matches of the last 48 Orange FA Cup Season 7 played on Saturday, Red Lions defeated Taung Young Strikers 5-4, Ghanzi Swallows won 3-1 against Mountain Birds and after a 2-all draw on regulation time, Tsetseng United defeated Thamaga Shooting Stars 4-2 on penalties.