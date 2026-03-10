Botswana: BNSC Injects P1m Into National Volleyball League

Gaborone — Following a hiatus last season, the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has revitalised the National Volleyball League (NVL) with a sponsorship of over P1 million (P1,000,800).

The funding will cover mobilisation grants for participating teams, league administration costs and prize money for both men and women teams partaking in the league.

Speaking at a press conference in Gaborone on Thursday, BNSC Director of Sports Development, Peaceful Seleka said post-COVID-19 era, government decided to support seven struggling team sports that have faced difficulties securing sponsorships and partnership deals. Among these are netball, boxing, basketball and rugby.

Seleka clarified that the sponsorship was not permanent due to financial constraints but was intended to help the sporting codes resuscitate and attract future partnerships. He said government's primary focus remained on broader sport development.

NVL Botswana corporate relations officer, Monica Alfred said a significant part of the sponsorship (P567,840) will go toward mobilisation fees for 26 participating teams, with each team receiving P21,840 to cover participation costs throughout the season.

Meanwhile, she said P199,960 had been allocated for league administration, supporting logistics and organisational needs to ensure smooth competition operations. Alfred said prize money had also been set aside, with the men's league offered P122,500 and the women's league getting P110,500.

The league started over the weekend and will feature 14 men and 12 women teams. Alfred said the financial support was expected to boost participation, increase competitiveness, and ease financial pressures faced by clubs.