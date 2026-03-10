Uganda: Kampala Flood Victims Threaten Demonstration Over Delayed Compensation

Traders affected by recent floods in Kampala have announced plans to stage a protest on the 25th of this month, accusing the government of failing to compensate them despite repeated promises following the disaster.

The traders say they lost merchandise worth millions of shillings when heavy rains triggered severe flooding in several parts of the city, leaving businesses in commercial arcades and market areas devastated.

Many of the affected traders operate near the Nakivubo Channel, one of the city's main drainage systems, where rising water levels frequently cause flooding during heavy downpours. The floods also affected traders operating in arcades built by city businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

During a press conference held at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Ndeeba, the traders expressed frustration over what they described as prolonged delays by a government committee tasked with following up on their compensation.

Carrying placards and speaking emotionally about their losses, several traders said their businesses had been pushed to the brink of collapse.

"We lost goods worth millions during the floods, but up to now no one has helped us. We were told compensation would be given, but we have never received it," one of the affected traders said.

The traders accused the committee responsible for handling their claims of repeatedly delaying the process instead of addressing their concerns.

According to the traders, the continued inaction has worsened their financial situation as some businesses have struggled to restock and resume operations.

Some of the traders claimed that the President had previously promised about 20 billion Ugandan shillings to compensate those who suffered losses during the floods. However, they say none of the affected traders have received any of the funds.

"We were told that the President had approved about Shs20 billion to compensate us, but up to now none of that money has reached us," another trader said during the briefing.

The emotional press conference was briefly disrupted when some traders reportedly collapsed due to stress and frustration while narrating the hardships they have faced since the disaster.

Frustrated by the delays, the traders have now declared that they will close their shops and stage a peaceful demonstration on the 25th if their concerns remain unaddressed.

They say the protest is intended to pressure authorities to act swiftly and deliver the promised support.

"We are tired of suffering losses every time floods occur. If our concerns are not addressed, we shall close our shops and demonstrate," one trader warned.

The traders also criticized businessman Hamis Kiggundu, accusing him of demolishing part of Owino Market to construct commercial buildings, which they claim has worsened drainage challenges in the area.

However, the businessman has previously defended his developments, insisting that his projects comply with city planning regulations.

After addressing the media, the traders quickly dispersed from the venue, fearing possible arrest by security personnel following the press conference.

The planned demonstration now adds pressure on authorities to respond to the traders' grievances and address the broader issue of flooding in Kampala's central business district, which continues to affect businesses and livelihoods during heavy rains.

By Carolinah Nakibuule

