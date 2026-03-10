Ethiopia: Zimbabwean Chief Justice Commends Ethiopia's Judiciary Reforms

Addis Ababa — Zimbabwean Chief of Justice Luke Malaba hailed Ethiopia's judiciary as one of the top runners in transformative reforms that aimed at enhancing justice within the country.

During a visit to the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia today, Malaba led a delegation that held discussions with key officials, including Federal Supreme Court President Tewedros Mihret.

Speaking on the visit, Malaba expressed satisfaction with the exchange, highlighting Ethiopia's significant judicial reforms.

He stressed the value of such visits in allowing countries to benchmark reform progress and share experiences.

"Ethiopian judiciary is one of the front runners in terms of transformative reforms. We have also undertaken similar reforms and recognized that we are at different stages," Malaba said, adding, "We want to benchmark to see our progress, share experiences, and identify differences that can guide improvements in our judiciaries".

He also noted the warmth and hospitality of the Ethiopian reception, reflecting the strong commitment to cooperation between the two nations.

The Zimbabwean chief was particularly impressed by Ethiopia's progress in digitalizing the court processes.

"The shift from manual to electronic systems has been well-directed and effectively managed. Witnessing real-time video recordings and rapid transcription of court proceedings inspired us to implement similar innovations in Zimbabwe," he noted.

He reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to collaboration and shared learning.

"Knowledge knows no boundaries. By working together, we can ensure better access to justice for our citizens, as enshrined in both our constitutions. We look forward to extending our partnership, reflecting the cordial relations between our nations," he stated.

Federal Supreme Court President Tewedros Mihret, on his part, emphasized that the delegation aimed to gain insights from Ethiopia's reform initiatives.

He noted that the visitors received detailed briefings and toured key projects, observing how newly adopted technologies have reduced wasting of time, improved accessibility, and enhanced judicial efficiency.

The president also noted Ethiopia's commitment to further advancing technological innovations, stressing that the exchange has strengthened ties and promoted shared learning between the judiciaries of both countries.