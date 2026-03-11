South Africa: Cool Politics Café Brings Dialogue On Polarisation to the Human Rights Festival At Constitution Hill

10 March 2026
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lerato Maloka

This year's Human Rights Festival at Constitution Hill will host the next Cool Politics Café on 25 March 2026.

The Human Rights Festival is a free of entry event dedicated to showcasing and amplifying the work of NGOs, inspiring young activists, and sparking meaningful conversations around human rights. Through exhibitions, debates, roundtables, and creative expression, the festival encourages participants to reflect on their values and imagine fairer, more inclusive futures. This is the perfect platform to amplify youth voices and intergenerational dialogue.

Themed, Polarisation As A Societal Fracture: Analysis Of 32 Years Into South Africa's Democracy, this Cool Politics Café will explore how rising polarisation is shaping South Africa's 32-year-old democracy and what can be done to bridge growing divides. Using South Africa as a case study, the conversation will bring together perspectives from civil society, youth leaders, the state, and African multilateral organisations to discuss practical ways of strengthening dialogue, trust, and democratic resilience.

