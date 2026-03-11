Uganda: Activists Trek 560km From Karamoja to Kampala to Raise Awareness On Water and Climate Change

A team of environmental activists under the Walkers Association of Uganda has reached Mbale City as part of a 560-kilometre awareness walk from Moroto to Kampala, aimed at promoting protection of water resources, the environment, and climate change.

The 15-member team, led by veteran walker Geofrey Ayen, began their journey in Moroto District in Karamoja and is trekking through Soroti, Mbale, Tororo, and Jinja before reaching Kampala, where they plan to engage national stakeholders on environmental conservation.

The campaign, themed "Water and Environment for an Inclusive and Prosperous Uganda," forms part of the pre-activities for Water Week, which commemorates World Water Day, World Meteorology Day, and World Forest Day.

The walkers, escorted by security personnel and accompanied by a public address system, are using the trek to engage communities along the route on the importance of protecting water sources and responding to climate change.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Upon arrival in Mbale City, the team was received by regional water officials led by Maximo Twinomuhangi, who welcomed the initiative and emphasized the role of public awareness in protecting natural resources.

Dr. Grace Santa Achan, the team doctor for the Walkers Association of Uganda, said:

"The spirit behind this walk is to create awareness. Awareness cannot be left to one person or one institution. All walks of life must be involved. If we leave it to the Ministry of Environment or the media alone, it may not create the impact we desire.

"As the Walkers Association of Uganda, a team of professionals including medics and accountants, we have come together for the last nine years to create awareness on water resources and the environment."

While in Mbale, the walkers visited the site of the 2022 flash floods along River Nabuyonga, which claimed more than 20 lives after the river burst its banks following heavy rains.

At the site, the team planted bamboo trees along the riverbank in memory of the victims and to help restore and stabilize the degraded riverbanks.

The activists also visited Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, which was heavily affected by the 2022 floods when several factories were submerged.

During the visit, the team engaged industrial park authorities on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Team leader Geofrey Ayen said the walk began on March 2 from Moroto Municipality.

"So far, we have covered about 275 kilometres while engaging communities, local governments, and religious leaders about environmental protection and Water and Environment Week," he said.

The walkers also held awareness sessions with primary and secondary school students, encouraging young people to take an active role in protecting the environment.

The team has now resumed their journey toward Tororo, continuing to Kampala, where they hope the campaign will draw national attention to the urgent need for stronger policies and community action to safeguard Uganda's water resources and environment.