Uganda: Bukedea Eye Camp to Provide Free Treatment to Over 2,000 Residents

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has welcomed a planned eye camp in Bukedea District that will provide free screening and treatment to thousands of residents later this month.

The three-day camp, organised by the Ruparelia Foundation, will take place from March 27 to 29 at Bukedea Teaching Hospital and is being held in memory of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in a car accident along Busabala Road last year.

Speaking at the official launch held at Kabira Country Club on Monday evening, Among thanked the Ruparelia family for continuing Rajiv's philanthropic legacy through community health initiatives.

"Rajiv was a staunch advocate of philanthropy, and I wish to extend my gratitude to his family for upholding his legacy," Among said.

She also commended the foundation, led by city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, for supporting government efforts to extend essential health services to communities.

"I expressed my appreciation to the Ruparelia Foundation... for augmenting government initiatives by bringing essential services closer to the community, thereby serving humanity," she added.

According to the organisers, the eye camp aims to provide free eye screenings and basic treatment to at least 2,000 people.

It will also conduct around 300 cataract surgeries and 50 specialised eye surgeries for children, while more than 1,000 residents are expected to receive free spectacles.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by private foundations and partners to complement government health programmes by expanding access to specialised medical services in underserved communities.