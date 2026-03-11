Uganda: Kabale High Court Judge Visits Kisoro to Boost Coordination in Justice Delivery

The Resident Judge of the High Court of Uganda in Kabale, Karoli Lwanga Ssemogerere, recently visited Kisoro District to meet justice sector stakeholders and discuss ways of strengthening coordination in the administration of justice and addressing challenges affecting service delivery.

The meeting, hosted by Kisoro Chief Magistrate Bamuhiga Patric, brought together members of the Regional Chain-Linked Committee (RCC), including representatives from the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Assistant RDCs, newly appointed Magistrates Grade I, advocates, and officials from the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service.

During the engagement, Justice Ssemogerere emphasised the importance of collaboration among justice sector institutions in tackling persistent challenges such as case backlogs.

"Effective justice delivery requires collaboration among all actors in the justice chain. No single institution can address the issue of pending cases on its own," he said.

He also noted that many Kisoro residents are eager to understand the law and stressed the need for continued community engagement to clarify legal positions, which can help resolve disputes and security concerns more efficiently.

Ssemogerere observed that no court sessions had been scheduled for Kisoro in 2026 and urged stakeholders, particularly the Uganda Prisons Service, to utilise plea bargaining to expedite the disposal of criminal cases and reduce pressure on the courts.

Highlighting Kisoro's rapid growth, the Judge cautioned stakeholders and the public to exercise care in land transactions, mortgages, and money lending, encouraging transparency to prevent disputes from reaching the courts.

Commending the Uganda Police Force, he described officers as a critical link between the State and the public, urging professional conduct, particularly from Investigating Officers appearing in court.

He also cautioned against torture of suspects and stressed accurate age determination for juveniles to avoid prolonged court proceedings.

Addressing the Uganda Prisons Service, Ssemogerere acknowledged prison congestion challenges and encouraged prison authorities to sensitise inmates about plea bargaining, prioritising long-pending cases.

During the meeting, District Police Commander SP Edatu Cosmus highlighted operational challenges, including the lack of child-friendly detention facilities, long distances to the nearest remand home, and limited community understanding of juvenile justice.

The Officer-in-Charge of Kisoro Prisons noted delays in concluding cases and observed that moral decline in communities contributed to recidivism.

Meanwhile, the Resident District Commissioner proposed improved information sharing among justice sector institutions and expanding the coordination framework to include the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and other relevant actors to strengthen collaboration on justice and security matters.