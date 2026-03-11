Uganda: Landslides in Rubanda Leave One Dead, Homes and Roads Destroyed

One person has been confirmed dead and several homes, gardens, and roads destroyed following devastating landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nshanjare Town Council, Rubanda District.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when torrential rainfall caused mudslides and fast-moving water that swept through multiple villages, leaving widespread destruction.

According to Amos Byaruhanga, Speaker for Nshanjare Town Council and elected LC V Councillor for the area, the deceased has been identified as Twinomujuni Deus, a resident of Bisizi Cell in Kivunga Ward.

"The deceased was hit by a mudslide with strong running water during the heavy rains on Sunday night. His lifeless body was later discovered in a garden downstream," Byaruhanga said.

Byaruhanga stated that the most affected villages include Kivunga, Mushunga, Butabonana, Kagogo, Kabaya, Ryamihanda, Ihunga, Kiriba, Nshanjare, Mengo, and Mashoho cells. Roads such as Nshanjare-Kivunga, Nshanjare-Ihunga, Nshanjare-Mashoho, and Nshanjare-Kagogo are currently impassable due to the damage.

The destruction of several roads has cut off residents from accessing essential services such as markets and health facilities. Byaruhanga appealed to government leaders and relevant authorities for urgent support to assist affected communities and reopen the damaged roads.

"We call upon government leaders to come in and assist the residents, especially in reopening the roads so that people can access basic facilities like markets," he said.

The late Twinomujuni is survived by his wife and one child. He is scheduled to be laid to rest today, Tuesday, at his ancestral home in Nshanjare Town Council.

Local leaders have stressed the need for an assessment of the damage as affected families struggle to recover from the disaster.