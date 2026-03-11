Uganda: Rukungiri High Court Official Educates Prisoners On Criminal Justice Rights and Processes

The Assistant Registrar of Rukungiri High Court, Hellen Atigo, on Tuesday conducted a sensitisation session for inmates at Rukungiri Government Prisons, aimed at improving their understanding of the criminal justice system.

The session, organised by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Mbarara Regional Office, brought together representatives from key justice sector institutions, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Uganda Prisons Service.

During the session, Atigo guided inmates through the criminal justice process, from arrest to trial and sentencing, explaining the rights of accused persons at each stage.

She also outlined the plea bargaining process and clarified requirements for bail refunds, helping inmates understand the legal options available to them.

"Accused persons have rights at every stage of the criminal trial, and understanding these rights is critical. Plea bargaining and bail processes are legal mechanisms that can offer practical solutions for those in custody," Atigo said.

Representatives from the ODPP highlighted the roles of the Uganda Police Force and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, emphasizing that plea bargaining must be voluntary, entered into by accused persons who acknowledge their guilt without coercion.

The Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Christopher Okware, addressed inmates on human rights protections under Chapter Four of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995), reminding them that legal safeguards remain in place even while in custody.

Inmates raised concerns about prolonged remand periods, particularly for petty offenders, and requested that criminal sessions be conducted in Kanungu District.

Some also noted that delays sometimes push suspects to plead guilty to offences they did not commit to expedite case resolution.

Stakeholders observed that a significant number of criminal cases in Rukungiri District involve Gender-Based Violence (GBV), underscoring the need for enhanced community sensitisation and specialised court sessions to address these offences.

The inmates further called for ongoing sensitisation programmes to help them better understand the criminal justice system, including their rights, plea bargaining procedures, and bail refund processes.