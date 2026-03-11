Uganda: Govt Consults Textile Industry Stakeholders to Boost Local Garment Manufacturing

The Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, chaired a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the garments and textile industry to discuss opportunities and challenges affecting the sector.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday, brought together government officials, industry leaders, and technical experts to explore ways of strengthening Uganda's local garment manufacturing industry and positioning it more prominently within the country's industrial agenda.

Participants highlighted several key issues affecting the sector's growth, including the need to review the existing textile policy to better align it with Uganda's industrialization goals.

Stakeholders also called for targeted tax exemptions and incentives, particularly for local garment manufacturers, to reduce production costs and improve market competitiveness.

Industry representatives noted that stronger government support would enable local manufacturers to expand value addition, create employment opportunities, and provide a viable alternative to the widespread use of second-hand clothes in the domestic market.

"Government remains committed to working with stakeholders to unlock the potential of the garments and textile sector," Anite said.

The consultative session was attended by Moses Kaggwa, Director of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance; Ezra Rubanda, Executive Director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association; and technical officers from the Ministry of Finance, the Uganda Revenue Authority, and the Uganda Manufacturers Association.