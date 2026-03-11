South Africa: Volunteers Turn Derelict Historic Building Into a Thriving Community Centre

A 19th-century Cape Dutch homestead in Cape Town has been revived through a partnership between SAHRA and volunteers

A once derelict heritage building in Welcome Glen in Glencairn Valley, Cape Town, has been turned into a thriving community centre through a partnership between government and local volunteers.

Welcome Cottage, an early 19th-century Cape Dutch homestead, was declared a national monument in 1985 and is protected by the National Heritage Resources Act.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the Welcome Glen Community Voluntary Association (WGCVA), the farmhouse was built between 1810 and 1812. The property was leased to Johannes Henricus Brand by the Cape Government.

The farm has, over the years, produced vegetables, flowers, bark for tanning purposes, dairy produce and corn.

Around 1820, Brand built a watermill on the Else River. This mill was in use until at least 1842, with the local farmers bringing their wheat to make bread for a nearby bakery.

Since 1993, the farmhouse has been in disrepair.

The cottage is now called the Welcome Glen Farmhouse.

WGCVA chairperson Conway Lotter said the building had long been "an eyesore". About five years ago, the association had approached the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), the custodian of the building, and developed a proposal to revive it.

"We've now been here for nine months," said Lotter.

As part of the restoration project, the association worked with the Simon's Town Museum and the Fish Hoek Valley Museum to research the site's history.

In the entrance to the farmhouse there is now a community notice board for local events and a display where small businesses can advertise. There is a nursery and a small coffee shop.

The farmhouse has been used for book launches, neighbourhood watch meetings, memorials and other community events.

Bridgette Wirth, who hosts workshops for children at the cottage, said, "I think it's fantastic that this place has turned around to be something that the whole community can access."

"There are so many derelict buildings all around the country that could be better used."

SAHRA has leased out several heritage properties to ensure they are maintained. The Old Congregational Church in Cradock, for example, is leased to Hello Cradock in partnership with the local church council.

Ben Mwasinga, a senior manager at SAHRA, said the lease agreement with Welcome Glen Community Voluntary Association is a standard three-year commercial lease. The tenant covers operating costs and maintains the property, and all upgrades must comply with the National Heritage Resources Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"SAHRA supports initiatives where a heritage property can shift from disuse to meaningful activity that benefits both the community and the long-term conservation of the site," he said.