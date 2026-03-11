Sudan Urges Firm International Condemnation of Militia Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure

Khartoum, March 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan on Tuesday called on the international community to take a clear and firm stance condemning crimes committed by the rebel militia against civilian infrastructure using drones in several Sudanese cities.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sudan urged the international community--particularly the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and regional and international organizations--to adopt a decisive position denouncing the militia's attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in the cities of El-Obeid, Kosti, and Al-Dalang. The statement also called for urgent and effective measures to halt these assaults and hold those responsible, as well as their supporters and financiers, accountable.

The Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest and most severe terms" the militia's continued, systematic attacks on civilian objects and vital infrastructure across Sudan using drones. It described the targeting of El-Obeid, Kosti, and Al-Dalang as a dangerous escalation that reflects a recurring pattern of crimes directed against civilians and the resources of the Sudanese people.

"These attacks constitute a grave and blatant violation of international humanitarian law and of all international norms and conventions that prohibit targeting civilians and civilian facilities," the statement said, adding that such acts amount to fully fledged war crimes requiring accountability under international law.

The statement further affirmed that the Government of the Republic of Sudan views these attacks not as isolated incidents but as part of a deliberate criminal approach aimed at undermining state stability, terrorizing civilians, and targeting vital facilities and essential services on which citizens depend.

The ministry called on the international community--foremost the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and regional and international organizations--to take a clear and firm position explicitly condemning these crimes and to act without delay to implement effective measures to stop the attacks and ensure accountability for those responsible and those who support or finance them.

It also urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of crimes targeting civilians, warning that continued international inaction toward such serious violations encourages perpetrators to persist in their crimes and undermines the entire system of international law.

According to the statement, the Government of Sudan renewed its full commitment to protecting civilians, safeguarding national sovereignty, and maintaining the country's security and stability, stressing that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law constitute legal and moral obligations that admit no compromise or negligence.