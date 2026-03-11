Sudan: Minerals Minister's Council Focuses On Developing Mining Sector, Boosting National Returns

Khartoum, March 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daem Taha on Tuesday chaired the ministry's first council meeting in Khartoum State, attended by the ministry's undersecretary, directorate directors, and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the mining sector and explored measures to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

Participants examined detailed reports on geological survey projects and performance updates from the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources, alongside ongoing efforts to develop the mining sector, expand production capacity, and maximize revenues from mineral resources.

The minister was also briefed on plans to fence and secure mining markets to improve oversight and regulation. The initiative includes the use of modern technologies to enhance monitoring and market control.

The meeting further addressed arrangements to establish a Joint Mining Sector Force, with the minister stressing the importance of providing the necessary support to enable the force to carry out its mandate.

In addition, the council discussed plans to regulate traditional mining, curb illegal practices in mining areas, and intensify efforts to combat mineral smuggling in support of the national economy.