Zimbabwe: Police Launch Nationwide Crackdown On Plateless Cars

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a nationwide operation targeting vehicles travelling without registration number plates and those illegally fitted with sirens and blue lights.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation is already underway across the country.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a nationwide operation is currently underway targeting vehicles moving on the roads without registration number plates and those illegally fitted with sirens, blue lights, bar lights, beacons and other unauthorized gadgets," said Nyathi.

Police said the exercise applies to all categories of vehicles, including private cars, company vehicles, government vehicles and public service vehicles.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities say the move follows growing concern that some motorists are deliberately removing number plates to avoid identification after committing crimes or traffic offences.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern that some motorists are deliberately removing number plates to evade identification after committing offences such as armed robberies, kidnapping, hit-and-run road traffic accidents, as well as traffic violations," Nyathi said.

Police also warned that some public service vehicles were involved in the practice.

"It is also disturbing to note that some public service vehicles are removing registration plates to evade follow-ups on traffic offences and cause road accidents in some situations," he said.

Nyathi added that the illegal installation of emergency gadgets such as sirens and blue lights which are reserved for authorised emergency vehicles was creating disorder on the roads.

"Some vehicles are being fitted with illegal sirens, blue lights and bar lights which are reserved for authorized emergency vehicles. This causes chaos on the roads," he said.

Under the operation, police said vehicles found without number plates will be immediately impounded until they are properly registered.

"The public is advised that all plateless vehicles will be impounded forthwith and will only be released once proper registration process is conducted and registration plates affixed on the vehicle concerned," Nyathi said.

He added that illegal sirens, blue lights, bar lights and related gadgets would be removed on the spot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Nyathi urged the public to ignore a document circulating on social media about the operation saying it had been leaked from a commanders' meeting.

He said all official updates on the exercise would be communicated through police channels and called on motorists to cooperate with officers during the operation.