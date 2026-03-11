Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints New Board to Lead Potraz

10 March 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new 11-member board to oversee the operations of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, in a move aimed at strengthening regulation in the country's telecommunications and digital sector.

The appointments were announced on Monday by Tatenda Mavetera, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services during a press briefing at the ministry's headquarters in Harare.

Mavetera said the appointments were made in terms of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Act. She was accompanied at the briefing by Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti and the ministry's Permanent Secretary Beulah Chirume.

Professor Sam Takavarasha Jnr has been appointed chairperson of the board with Barbara Mukahanana serving as vice-chairperson.

Prince Sibanda will represent the ministry as the technical member on the board.

Other members appointed include Tofara Audrey Nyoni, Michelle Madyira, Sebastian Masimba Guwuriro, Siyakha Njabuliso Mthunzi, Miriam Mugwati, Caos Nzenze, Maneta Linnys Dzauma and Prince Mushaninga.

The newly constituted board is expected to provide strategic oversight and strengthen governance at POTRAZ as Zimbabwe seeks to expand digital connectivity and modernise its communications infrastructure.

