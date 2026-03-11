Mozambique: Sernic Denies Discrimination Against Nigerians

Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) has denied reports that it only detained Nigerian nationals during an operation aimed at dismantling a network trading in stolen vehicle parts.

Sernic claims that the Nigerian citizens were detained because they were staying illegally in the country.

According to Sernic spokesperson Hilário Lole, interviewed by AIM, the 42 Nigerian nationals were detained during the operation for lacking legal documents to stay in the country, which means that they have to regularize their situation.

"It is not true that Sernic only detained Nigerian nationals during the operation. Mozambican nationals have also been detained. The Nigerian citizens in question did not possess legal documents allowing them to stay in the country', he said.

Lole explained that the Mozambican citizens were detained for being involved in the sale of stolen vehicle parts, while the Nigerians were detained because they had no legal justification for remaining in the country

The spokesperson's position emerged after the Nigerian government called for the immediate release of Nigerian nationals because "traders of other nationalities were left untouched during the police operation.' The NGO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) claims that the incident is "distasteful, disturbing and unacceptable', warning that the selective arrests suggest a possible xenophobic action against Nigerians living in Mozambique.

According to Lole, however, the illegal stay of these Nigerian citizens in the country is being assessed by the National Immigration Service (SENAMI) and each case will be dealt with individually.

"After the SENAMI assessment, the illegal individuals staying in the country may be deported or fined, depending on each case', he explained.