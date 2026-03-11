Ethiopia: Zimbabwean Chief Justice, Ethiopian Supreme Court President Agree to Advance Mutual Interests in Legal Domain

Addis Ababa — A memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration and facilitating knowledge sharing between the judicial systems of the two nations was signed between Ethiopian Federal Supreme Court President Tewodros Mihret and Zimbabwean Chief Justice Luke Malaba today.

During the signing ceremony, it was pointed out that the memorandum marks a pivotal step towards building stronger ties and advancing mutual interests in the legal domain.

Earlier to the signing of the MoU, the Zimbabwe delegation led by Chief Justice Malaba visited the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the Information Network Security Administration in the afternoon.

Officials from both the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute and Information Network Security Administration (INSA) provided comprehensive briefings on their innovative projects in digitalizing the various sectors of the country, including the court system.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The exchange of ideas hold significant potential for both countries that are striving to modernize their respective judicial systems, it was learned.

Chief Justice Malaba highlighted on the occasion the importance of digital transformation in the legal sector, expressing his country's commitment to embracing technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial system.

He noted that leveraging technology could not only enhance the efficiency of court operations while ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

In this regard, the visit has provided invaluable opportunities for the delegation to learn from Ethiopia's progress and experience in implementing technologies in judicial system, the Chief Justice said.