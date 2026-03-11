Ethiopia's Quest for Red Sea, Maritime Access Matter of Survival - General Yimer Mekonnen

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's aspiration for secure maritime and Red Sea access is a historical and natural right intrinsically linked to the nation's sovereignty, survival, and national interest, General Yimer Mekonnen, Head of Education and Training Main Department said.

Speaking at a national symposium organized by the National Ethiopian Army Association to support the government's stance on the Red Sea and maritime access, General Yimer emphasized that Ethiopia's historical connection to the Red Sea dates back to ancient times, highlighting ports like Adulis and Zeila as vital trade gateways during the Axumite civilization.

He stated that Ethiopia's quest for Red Sea access and maritime access is not therefore a recent political desire but a historical right tied to sovereignty.

Respecting Ethiopia's right to utilize Red Sea ports and maritime access would thus accelerate national development and create stronger market linkages, General Yimer noted.

External Relation and Cooperation Director-General at the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Major General Teshome Gemechu, also noted that although several countries in the world are landlocked, Ethiopia's situation is unique due to historical circumstances that pushed the country away from the Red Sea and maritime access.

According to him, historical enemies orchestrated schemes that ultimately detached Ethiopia from its natural maritime outlet, resulting in the country being deprived of direct access to sea.

Despite this, Major General Teshome stressed that Ethiopia remains determined to pursue its return to the Red Sea through peaceful means.

He added that the ongoing efforts aimed at restoring Ethiopia's maritime access will continue through diplomacy, cooperation, and sustained commitment.

National Ethiopian Army Association President, Sergeant Birhanu Amare, for his part emphasized that issues concerning the motherland and its national interests transcend political differences.

He said members of the association have consistently taken a leading role in national affairs and remain committed to safeguarding Ethiopia's strategic interests.

The President stressed that when it comes to matters of national interest, particularly the country's quest for maritime access, veterans stand firmly alongside the government.

When the call of the motherland is heard, we always stand with the government, he stated, underscoring that national unity is essential in advancing Ethiopia's legitimate aspirations.

The president further said that the association supports the government's efforts to secure Ethiopia's maritime access and the Red Sea through peaceful and diplomatic means.

He also affirmed the association's support for the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, noting that veterans remain ready to stand with the government in protecting Ethiopia's national interests.

The symposium mainly brought together members of the National Ethiopian Army Association from across the country, who reiterated their commitment to safeguarding Ethiopia's national interests and supporting the country's strategic objectives.