Ethiopia: Reform Empowered Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations, Says ACSO Deputy Director-General

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's legal reform has dismantled restrictive barriers, creating a collaborative space where civil society organizations partner with government and communities to advance advocacy and development initiative, Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) Deputy Director-General Fassikaw Molla said.

The Deputy Director-General made the remark at the signing of Learning and Sub-grant Agreement among the European Union, Christian Aid and three local NGOs today.

Funded by over 4 million Euro (85% from the EU and 15% from the Christian Aid), the four-year project targets grassroot civil society organizations in Central Ethiopia, Tigray, South Ethiopia, and Addis Ababa, it was learned.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening capacities, independence and credibility of local and grassroot CSOs through this initiative that localizes development by positioning community-based organizations as key drivers of national progress.

During the signing ceremony, Fassikaw highlighted the 2019 reform's transformative impacts of ACSO, which revised policies and legal frameworks, leading to significantly increased CSOs contributions.

According to him, over 8,400 CSOs are now operating nationwide and regional CSO councils are streamlining access to government services, while digital platforms connect organizations for efficient service delivery.

He urged ongoing capacity building to optimize resources and secure sustainable local and self-sufficient funding amid evolving global donation trends.

European Delegation to Ethiopia Governance and Peace Team Leader, Anna Lixi, for her part affirmed EU's enduring partnership in inclusive development.

She described civil societies evolution from project implementers to vital stakeholders in policymaking.

"CSOs are key allies for government and the EU, identifying needs and shaping policies," Lixi explained.

The European Union Civil Society Fund Plus (EU CSF+) program bolsters capacities through peer-to-peer learning, networking, and sub-grants channeled from larger CSOs to grassroots groups, she added.

Christian Aid Country Representative, Berhanu Fufa, applauded the Ethiopian government and ACSO for fostering a supportive environment.

He also reaffirmed Christian Aid's focus on localization and empowering local partners to design solutions, mobilize resources, and lead initiatives.

"The EU-CSO Fund Plus project embodies this vision," Berhanu said. Beyond sub-grants, it offers capacity building, learning opportunities, and cross-border collaboration to tackle challenges like climate impacts and economic shocks, the Country Representative said.

Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council (ECSOC) Executive Director, Terefe Degeti, emphasized the platform's role in uniting CSOs with government and partners.

He stressed accountability, efficiency, and evidence-based advocacy from local to national levels. "This builds a credible, connected civil society essential for governance and development," Terefe said.

The Executive Director further stated that today's signing celebrates local organizations growing capacity to lead change, enhance independence, and elevate credibility as pillars of good governance and sustainable development in Ethiopia.