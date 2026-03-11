Malawi: A Legal Lifeline - High Court Pauses Ban On BMEC Qualifications

In a significant turn of events for thousands of students and academic institutions, the High Court in Zomba has temporarily put a stop to a decision that had cast doubt on the validity of qualifications from the Business Management Education Centre (BMEC).

Here is a breakdown of what is happening and why it matters.

The Background: What Happened?

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On February 11, 2026, Malawi's higher education watchdogs--the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA)--issued a joint statement. They declared that BMEC (a UK-based awarding body) qualifications were not recognized in Malawi.

For students, this was a massive blow. It effectively meant their hard-earned diplomas were being labeled "invalid," potentially threatening their jobs and future education prospects.

The Court's Intervention

BMEC took the matter to the High Court in Zomba, arguing that the regulators' decision was unfair or legally flawed. Justice Dick Sankhulani reviewed the case and made two major rulings:

Permission for Judicial Review: The court agreed that there are enough serious legal questions here to warrant a full investigation. The court will now conduct a "judicial review," which is a process to determine if the regulators followed the law when they made their decision.

A "Stay" (The Pause Button): The most immediate relief for students is the "stay." This means the NCHE/TEVETA decision to ban the qualifications is suspended while the court case is ongoing.

What This Means for Students

This ruling comes at a critical time: BMEC students in Malawi were scheduled to start their examinations tomorrow, Wednesday. Because the regulators' decision has been "stayed," the immediate pressure has been lifted. Students can continue their studies and sit for their exams while the legal battle plays out in the courtroom.

Why Is This Important?

The Scale: BMEC has been operating in Malawi since 2018, with over 5,000 graduates holding Level 4, 5, and 6 diplomas. Many of these graduates are already working in the public and private sectors.

The Process: It is important to note that the judge has not yet ruled on who is right. The court has not decided that the regulators acted unlawfully; it has simply decided that the situation is too important to leave unresolved without a proper legal hearing.

The Bottom Line

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For now, it is business as usual for BMEC partner institutions and their students. The court has created a "legal shield," ensuring that until a final judgment is delivered, the education of thousands of Malawians remains protected from the immediate consequences of the February ban.