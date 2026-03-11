Namibia: Transport Minister Nekundi Says Public Transport Bill Will Tackle Illegal E-Hailing Operators

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi says the ministry's soon-to-be introduced public passage bill will address e-hailing services operating illegally in Namibia.

Nekundi made this revelation in the National Assembly last Thursday while responding to questions by Landless People's Movement chief whip Dawid Eigub.

"Each person transporting for reward is required to have a road carrier permit issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport through the road transportation board," he said.

"That is a policy position for any service provider in the transport industry, including e-hailing. So, whoever is not conforming to this policy position is doing it outside the law, and the law must take its course. Hence, my directive after that due date shall apply to any transporter including e-hailing without exception."

He said the public passage bill, which is forward-looking legislation, will address these issues and modernise the public transport industry in the legislative process.

The bill will also address current realities such as unregulated lifts, cabs and light delivery vehicles used at rural areas.

Nekundi said ministry officials visited the Yango office to verify whether the operators on the platform comply with regulations. However, there was no registry at Yango for a comprehensive inspection, except for bits and pieces of information provided as hard copies.

"The team further faced a challenge in ascertaining and authenticating the purported 1 500 blocked drivers from the platform. Through the Office of the Attorney General, we are engaging to hold e-hailing companies accountable for permitting illegal operators on their platforms," he added.

Nekundi clarified that the ministry is not against the e-hailing companies, however, it will not ignore when laws are not respected, and will not compromise on it