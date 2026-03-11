Namibia: Swapo Seeks High Court Eviction of Former Exiles Camping At Windhoek Headquarters

Swapo has approached the High Court for an eviction order to remove the group of former exiled Namibians camping at the party's headquarters in Windhoek.

The group, who were repatriated in 1990, have been camping at the party's premises at Hans-Dietrich Genscher Street, Katutura since 22 October, with a list of demands, including benefits they say they were supposed to receive after returning to Namibia.

The party filed the matter in court last Thursday.

In response to the matter, Matheus Nangolo, one of the representatives and accused camping at the headquarters in Windhoek, yesterday said the group is aware of the application seeking their removal from the premises.

He said they have submitted their intention to defend themselves in the matter on the same day.

"We have seen the application for Swapo's eviction intention, however, we are not leaving until we get our repatriation benefits," Nangolo said.

The court application that was filed by Swapo lawyer Mathias Kashindi accuses group leader Joseph Amutenya and 50 other group members of occupying the property unlawfully.

According to the court application, the former refugees have been camping at the Swapo headquarters without permission.

The party argues that the continued occupation of the premises is "unlawful and unreasonable" and that the demonstrators ignored several requests to leave.

An eviction notice issued by Swapo's lawyers on 18 February gave the group one day to vacate the premises, warning that failure to do so would result in urgent court action.

In a written response dated 23 February, the Former Refugees Repatriation Association Namibia again said they would not leave the property.

Nangolo wrote that the group's grievances had not been adequately resolved.

"We will remain camping on the premises until the matter is resolved in accordance to our satisfaction," the association said in the letter sent to the party's lawyers.

The party says it has already attempted to resolve the matter, adding that it held a meeting with the group and United Nations representatives at the Swwapo headquarters on 17 January to discuss their concerns.

Swapo Think Tank chairperson Andrew Niikondo has confirmed the details of meetings held with the demonstrators and supports the party's application to evict the group from the premises.