Uganda: Mbarara MP Rwebyambu Challenges Rival Twinomujuni's Nursing Credentials At High Court

Mbarara District's political landscape is now embroiled in a legal battle after incumbent Woman Member of Parliament Margaret Ayebare Rwebyambu filed a petition at the High Court of Uganda in Mbarara, challenging the academic qualifications of the MP-elect, Loydah Twinomujuni Muhimbura.

Rwebyambu's petition, filed on Friday, alleges that Muhimbura's nursing certificate is invalid because she failed a critical prerequisite during her secondary education.

According to the petition, Muhimbura scored an F9 in Biology in her Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, a "key science subject" required under National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and Ministry of Education guidelines for anyone pursuing nursing or midwifery.

"Take notice that an election petition has been filed against you by Hon. Ayebare Margaret challenging the 15th January 2026 Woman Member of Parliament elections, Mbarara District," the petition reads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"You are required to file your answer within 10 days from the date of service of this petition. If you do not, the court will proceed to hear and determine the petition in your absence."

Rwebyambu argues that admitting a student who failed a key science subject into a nursing program violates established educational standards and undermines both professional integrity and public trust in elected officials.

The petition seeks a court declaration on whether a nursing certificate remains valid if the holder did not meet minimum entry requirements at the time of enrollment.

"The standards for health professionals are non-negotiable," Rwebyambu contends. "Allowing individuals to bypass minimum requirements undermines the integrity of the healthcare system and the legislative office they seek to hold."

Uganda's NCHE requires specific grades for health-related certificate programs. While the curriculum has recently transitioned to a competency-based grading system, the minimum requirements under the old system remain strict for those previously enrolled.

The High Court in Mbarara is expected to summon Muhimbura and relevant educational institutions to respond to the claims.

If the court rules that the certificate was obtained irregularly, it could lead to the nullification of her election victory, as parliamentary candidates must hold valid academic qualifications equivalent to an A-Level certificate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the January 2026 polls, Muhimbura won with 34,469 votes (64.3%), while Rwebyambu trailed with 19,154 votes (35.7%).

Rwebyambu had previously rejected the outcome and announced her intention to challenge it through legal channels.

The case is closely watched by both Mbarara constituents and education stakeholders, as it touches on issues of academic compliance, professional standards, and the integrity of Uganda's electoral and legislative processes.