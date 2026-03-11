Rwanda: Kagame, Macron Talk Great Lakes Region Security

President Paul Kagame met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon in Paris, and discussed the two nations' bilateral relations as well as the security situation of the Great Lakes Region.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Energy Summit, an international gathering aimed at promoting a safe, secure, and peaceful civilian nuclear industry.

During the meeting, Kagame and Macron discussed "the strong and productive" bilateral relations between Rwanda and France, according to a statement by President Kagame's office.

The two leaders also exchanged on the security situation in the Great Lakes Region, including the need for ongoing efforts to address its root causes.

Rwanda and France maintain good bilateral relations, characterised by cooperation in various sectors.

In 2024, the two countries agreed on a €400 million development partnership set to run until 2028.

The countries also signed an air services agreement, with Rwanda's national airline, RwandAir, operating three weekly flights to Paris.

In the same year (2024), the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) committed to cooperation in the regulation of medicines and vaccines, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to Rwanda FDA, the agreement provides capacity-building opportunities related to the regulation of medicines and other health technologies, supports initiatives connected to information and technology systems, and opens doors for jointly mobilising funds for common projects.